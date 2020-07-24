11 patients succumb to coronavirus in Kenya as cases rise to 16,268

Share this via PWA

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi addressing the Media on Covid 19 at Afya House Nairobi on Saturday, April 11, 2020. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Twelve more patients have died from coronavirus in Kenya in the past 24 hours.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said 667 more people have contracted coronavirus in Kenya raising the country’s tally of infections to 16,268.

She said the new cases are from 5,057 samples tested in the last 24 hours: so far cumulative samples analysed are 266,103.

From the new cases, 657 are Kenyans and 10 foreigners: 393 are male and 274 females.

The youngest is a month old while the oldest is 92.

Those who have recovered are 311.