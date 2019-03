The scene of the accident in Kikopey on March 22, 2019. Photo | Joseph Openda

At least 11 people have died after a 2NK matatu they were travelling in was hit by a truck at Kikopey in Gilgil on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Nakuru county police commander Mr Stephen Matu said all the 11 passengers who were in the 2NK shuttle died on the spot.

The driver of the truck escaped while his turn boy suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle was heading to Nairobi from Nakuru.