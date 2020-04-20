11 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, 2 patients fully recover
The government has announced that 11 more people have tested positive for the Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
The new cases pushed up the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to 281, with seven of the new cases being reported in Mombasa county.
This was announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who said two virus patients, including a doctor, have fully recovered bringing total recoveries to 69.
Kagwe also announced that a total of 455 people who were found violating the government’s dusk to dawn curfew were sent into mandatory quarantine.
Seven of the fresh cases are from Mombasa; three from Bondeni, one from Miritini and three others from other parts of the coastal county, while four are from Ruaka area of Nairobi.
Of the 11, five are female and six male aged between 11 to 80.
The number of deaths remaine at 14 with no new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Speaking during the daily briefing at the Kenyatta National Hospital, the CS said Kenya had adopted the Covid-19 global mantra of test, isolate, treat and trace.
“We are today launching a special isolated treatment facility for healthcare workers. This facility will offer both critical and basic care services for the workers. All costs incurred during treatment will be catered for by the government,” he said.
“Our success on treatment is highly dependent on our ability to protect our frontline workers in this fight.”
Kagwe indicated that the government will bear all costs of treatment at the facility which was built in collaboration with Amref and the Rockefeller Foundation.
He said the government had distributed 4,759 PPEs and 237 assorted components and trained more than 30,000 health workers and is targeting to train 100,000.
Kagwe noted that Kenya has 33 active quarantine centres, even as new virus cases were recorded in Kitengela, Kamulu, Tana River, Ongata Rongai among others.
He appealed to residents of Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Muranga counties to be wary as coronavirus continues to infect people outside the capital city Nairobi.
“It’s something in the neighborhood carried around by your brother, sister or friend. Let us continue practicing social distance to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in our communities. Stay encouraged and stay safe,” the CS added.
More than 1,000 police officers have been trained, especially those manning roadblocks, to deal with the disease and its carriers.
Kenya has so far tested 13,872 samples since the first case was reported last month.