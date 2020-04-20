11 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, 2 patients fully recover

The government has announced that 11 more people have tested positive for the Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The new cases pushed up the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to 281, with seven of the new cases being reported in Mombasa county.

This was announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who said two virus patients, including a doctor, have fully recovered bringing total recoveries to 69.

Kagwe also announced that a total of 455 people who were found violating the government’s dusk to dawn curfew were sent into mandatory quarantine.