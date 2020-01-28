100 ‘victims’ of KDF recruitment con game to be charged in court

Despite all the efforts put to clampdown on fraudsters stealing from members of the public with a promise that they will help them join the military, more than 100 youth were still fell into the trap during the last recruitment exercise in 2019.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Spokesperson Col Paul Njuguna on Monday said that more than 100 youth were handed fake calling letters by conmen and that they were not gazetted.

Subsequently, all the affected youths who presented the fake letters were arrested.

He further revealed that those arrested turned up at the Eldoret Moi Barracks Recruit Training School. They will be arraigned in court after investigations are concluded.

“Any other recruitment that took place in any other place rather than the recruiting centers was a con job. Unfortunately, some Kenyans were still being conned,” Col Njuguna said.

FORGED LETTERS

“The suspects gave out Sh300,000 to secure the calling letters. We have involved the DCI, National Intelligence Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure due recruitment process was followed,” Col Njuguna addeds.

Once arraigned, they will be charged with forgery and being in possession of a forged calling letter.

According to Col Njuguna, Kenyans never took serious calls by the government not to engage in shoddy deals during the recruitment exercise.

“Before the start of the recruitment exercise last year, we warned the public against unscrupulous individuals going around the country saying they are agents of KDF. It is said that many young people fell into the trap and paid millions only to be arrested when they report to training,” said the KDF officer.