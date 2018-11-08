10 things you didn’t know about Vera Sidika’s new catch

Socialite Vera Sidika refused to give up on love after her bitter breakup with singer Otile Brown in Dubai. After a few days of loneliness, the socialite bust into the scene with her new catch, Tanzanian model Calisah.
Calisah ticks all the boxes of a celebrity boyfriend; a well chiselled torso, a taste for the fine things in life and social media following to boot.
But he also has a big closet full of skeletons. Here are ten things you didn’t know about Calisah
1. He is a married man.
2. His wife’s name is Lisa
3. Calisah and his wife, Lisah have a child together
4. He is Wema Sepetu’s (former Miss Tanzania), ex-boyfriend. They made a sex tape together that later leaked online.
MODEL CALISAH AFUNGUKA BAADA YA KUSAMBAA KWA VIDEO AKIMLA "DENDA" WEMA SEPETU;Weekend hii katika mitandao ya kijamii kumesambaa video ikimuonyesha malkia wa filamu #wemasepetu akiliwa denda na model #calisah wawili hao walitumia nguvu nyingi kificha mahusiano yao wameumbuka kupitia video hiyo iliyosambaa. Katika mitandao ya kijamii akiongea na #bongo5 jumatatu hii #calisah amesema hajui nani ambaye amesambaza video hiyo,kwani alikuwa nayo yeye pamoja na wema sepetu tu, nlikuwa nachati nawema kawaida gafla nikaona notification kufungua ndio nikakuta hiyo video na Mimi ndio nlikuwa mtu wakwanza kumuuliza wema kwa sababu video nilikuwa nayo Mimi ,pia model huyo amedai video hiyo imemsababishia matatizo katika familia yake pamoja na kumpoteza Bibi yake kwa preshs
5. The leaked sex tape is alleged to have triggered his grandmother’s suicide.
6. He has had a fling with the controversial Nairobi Diaries reality show star Mishy Dorah. They were pictured getting cosy with each other in a yatch.
7. He is a model, often famed for modelling with women’s high-heeled shoes.
Mwanamitindo wa Tanzania ambaye anaishi na kufanya kazi zake nchini Afrika Kusini, Daxx Cruz amechana Calisah kwa kitendo cha kuvaa viatu vya kike. #Calisah #Bongofashion Kwa habari hizi na nyingine tembelea kurasa zetu za mitandao ya kijamii Facebook @ishikistaa Instagram @ishikistaa Twitter @ishikistaa Pia usiache kutembelea website yetu www.ishikistaa.com
8. He has been accused of lightening skin .
9. He is also alleged to have dated Alikiba’s ex-girlfriend, Jokate Mwegelo. The lady is currently a District Commissioner appointed by President John Magufuli.
10. He has had a feud with Tanzania’s famed singer TID over a woman. Calisah claimed that TID sent his close friends to warn him to stay away from his lover.