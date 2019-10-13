10 Kenyan police officers killed after their vehicle runs over IEDs

Ten police officers from Harhar GSU Camp in Garissa County on Saturday lost their lives after a motor vehicle they were travelling in ran over Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at Degoh road between Liboi and Damajale.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the motor vehicle of registration number GKB 277U was completely destroyed by the IEDs suspected to have been planted by suspected Al Shabaab militants.

“Unfortunately, we lost some officers and the vehicle they were travelling on was severely damaged. Reinforcement has been sent to the area to pursue the attackers and Investigations launched,” read a statement by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Garissa Governor Ali Korane posted a tweet condemned the incident.

“Saddened by the news of the death of 10 police officers killed in an IED attack along Liboi-Damajale road, Garissa County. I extend my condolences to their family, relatives and colleagues. I contemptuously condemn the killing of our security officers by the enemies of humanity,” he tweeted.

For the last seven months, intelligence reports sent to Vigilance House by officers indicate that there is a huge presence of militants along the Kenyan-Somalia border.