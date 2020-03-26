10 family members forced into quarantine after kin jets in from Spain

Ten family members in Makueni County are now under forced quarantine after one of their kin jetted back into Kenya from Spain last week.

The suspect was found to have mingled with his family members for days despite being ordered to self-quarantine.

According to a police statement, the woman who is a student had arrived from Spain on 18 March, aboard a Kenya Airways flight and was picked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by her father, mother, two sisters.

She was accompanied by a nun from Machakos.

Police said they were both screened at JKIA and ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days as is the mandatory but she did not.

“During our remote surveillance it was noted that she was living with ten family members in the same house. They were quarantined for 14 days within their house,” read the statement.

Local security team monitoring

Police said local security team is monitoring the family in case of any movement.

In Kiambu, four people are under forced quarantine after flying back into Kenya from other countries.

Deputy County Commissioner Stanley Kamande says that the four include two men who returned from Germany together with the taxi driver who picked them up from the airport as well as a woman who flew in from Sweden.

The two men hail from Gatuikira village and were placed under mandatory quarantine after residents expressed fear of Covid-19 infection.

The woman, on the other hand, is from Thiririka village. The four will now be under close observation for 14 days.

On Sunday the government said that all Kenyans who will not have jetted back into the country before Wednesday will not be allowed in as Kenya’s coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe advised those who will make it before the window closes to observe the strict guidelines issued in the respective countries they reside in.

“Kenyans who are currently in foreign countries, and will not have come back within the said period, are advised to observe the guidelines issued in the respective countries wherever they are,” noted Kagwe.

CS Kagwe stated that Kenyan and foreign nationals travelling to Kenya between Sunday and Wednesday will be placed under mandatory isolation at a government-designated facility at their own cost.

“Much to our disappointment we have noticed that a majority of our people have continued to ignore these measures and are behaving as if it is business as usual. As I cautioned last week this disease is not a joke,” said Kagwe.