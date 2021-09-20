News presenter Grace Kuria quits CGTN after just 8 months

Journalist Grace Kuria has left China Global Television Network Africa (CGTN) eight months after joining the station.

While announcing her exit via her social media accounts on Monday afternoon, the TV presenter said she leaves CGTN a better person than when she joined.

“Some personal news! Today I leave CGTN Africa a better person than I was months ago, with greater insight on digital media. Forever grateful for the opportunity. Excited about the next phase of my career. God takes all the glory,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by officialgracekuria (@gracekuriake)



The media personality however did not reveal her next move.

Kuria joined CGTN in February this year, after quitting KTN on January 17, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by officialgracekuria (@gracekuriake)

She was however on and off the screen in 2020 as she struggled to overcome a chronic illness that hampered her mobility.