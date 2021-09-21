Netflix launches free plan offer for Kenyan viewers

Streaming entertainment platform Netflix has introduced a free plan that will now allow Kenyans viewers to enjoy premium content on mobile phones at no cost.

The free plan is available on Android smartphones and will not contain advertisements with Netflix hoping that the move will spike its growth with more users signing up for a paid option with more content.

However, users will not be able to download episodes for offline viewing or to stream the digital content on their television set, as is the case with the pay plans.

“If you have never watched Netflix before this is a great way to experience our service. We hope it’s a great match and that many of the people who try our free plan love Netflix so much that over time they upgrade to a full paid subscription so you can enjoy our full catalogue on your TV or laptop as well,” said Cathy Conk, Netflix Product Innovation Director.

Netflix has not disclosed how long the free plan offer will last.

However, Nairobi News understands that the free plan offer to Kenyan viewers will enable the company to gather information on how effective it is in generating paying customers, especially in the East African market as it attempts to boast its growth.