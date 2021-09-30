Ndung’u joins Kiambu gubernatorial race

Agnes Ndung’u has vowed to initiate transformative projects in Kiambu if elected the next governor of the expansive county.

While announcing her bid to capture the gubernatorial seat ahead of the 2022 polls, the Bugema University graduate also noted the county is blessed in not only the agriculture and manufacturing sectors but also with adequate human resources, assets she plans to harness when elected.

“The role will allow me to scale up transformative projects that I’m undertaking at the grassroots,” she explained at an event where she distributed food rations to more than 50 families in Banana.”

Besides her charity work, the aspiring politician has in the past run program that aids teenagers access smooth transition from primary to secondary school.

She is poised to become the first women governor in the county, and fourth overall, after William Kabogo who served for one term between 2013 and 2017, Ferdinand Waititu who was impeached in 2020 after two years in office, and current boss James Nyoro.

“Kiambu needs a leader who will deliver efficient and effective services for its people through a participatory approach,” stressed Ndung’u.

She promised to announce her political vehicle in the coming months.

Ndung’u made her stab at the county leadership with the appointment to the board of Karuri municipality, the third tier of the devolved system of governance, in 2018.

It is under her watch that most roads in the area including Kanjiko – Kimothwa, and Kihara – Cianda were constructed to meet the World Bank standards.

“It’s time for a change to an all-inclusive model that incorporates the ideas of Kiambu people to improve economy and livelihoods.”

The political aspirant also enjoyed a successful stint as a training consultant in Group Governance and Business Development.