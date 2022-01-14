Ndeda-less Betty Kyalo lands TV gig

Betty Kyalo has appeared to move on fast from her reported break-up with with city lawyer Nick Ndeda by starting up a TV show.

The show, dubbed Mom vs Wife entails a cooking contest where a man’s wife versus his mother showcase their culinary arts and let the man make a judgement of each food made.

The latest gig comes days after it was confirmed that Kyalo was, yet again, single and possibly searching.

This followed his break-up with Ndeda, a situation he reacted to by travelling to Malindi to cool off.

Nairobi News exclusively reported how the new ex-lovebirds parted ways after an event in Nakuru where she’d gone for a gig.