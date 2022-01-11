Nick Ndeda ‘figuring things’ out with Betty Kyalo after break-up

Nick Ndeda has hinted that her romantic affair with Betty Kyalo has hit the rocks.

The city lawyer did, however, explain that he remains friends with the TV while working round the clock to repair the situation.

“We’ve enjoyed a fantastic relationship and we are figuring things out. We are still good friends,” he told Mpasho.

Nairobi News recently exclusively revealed how the now ex-couple parted ways in the wake of an incident in Nakuru during the festive season where she’d gone for a gig.

Sources close to the couple say an issue arose during the trip which led to each one of them returning to Nairobi on his or her own.

The ex-couple have entertained their followers on social media with their public romance and were at some point voted the best couple of the year in 2021.

And now, the ex-KTN and K24 presenter who doubles up as a businesswoman has deleted his images and emotional captions from her social media pages.

Their relationship came to the limelight in 2021 and in one of the interviews, the journalist revealed she was the one who sent Nick a Direct Message (DM) on Instagram that led to the relationship.