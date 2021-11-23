Nanny charged with assaulting her employer’s three-year-old child – VIDEO

A nanny who allegedly assaulted his employer’s three year’s old son for failure to sleep has been charged with mistreating the child.

The suspect, Agnes Ngina Muange, is has been accused of unlawfully assaulting the child on diverse dates between October 19 and November 12, 2021 at Lavington in Nairobi.

Ms Muange, who was arraigned before the Kibera Law Court is said to have gone to her friend’s place with the child and while there, the child went to play with a flower vase which had soil in it.

The accused was reportedly angered when the child poured soil from the flower vase on the floor. Ms Muange is said to have advanced towards the child with a cooking stick and struck heavily.

In another incident, the accused was reportedly angered when the child woke up too early.

The child’s father realised there was a problem when he discovered that the child did not want to be left with the nanny and would cry before being left with the nanny.

Ms Muange denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Phillip Mutua and was granted a Sh10,000 cash bail. The case will be mentioned on December 1, 2021 for a pre-trial.