Nana Owiti: King Kaka’s illness was ‘worst’ period of my life

The shocking extent of musician Kennedy Ombima, alias King Kaka’s recent illness is slowly coming to the fore.

This is after the musician’s better wife Nana Owiti shared a shocking video showing him battling the ailment.

The video was made public hours after the Wajinga Nyinyi singer opened up on the ailment that left him spending a considerable amount of time in hospital months back.

In a post on social media, Nana described the period as the worst experience of her life.

“What you guys never got to see. I will never stop thanking God for taking us out of the lions’ den. I had never seen such darkness in a while. Every day I thought I had seen the worst, I saw the ‘worstest’ the next day… I watched my husband constantly knock death’s door but still wore God’s amour… Maybe he was knocking the door, so he could knock the devil off,” she wrote.

The video she shared was taken when Kaka was being rushed to hospital but because of traffic snarl-up, their Doctor took a bike and met them on the way to treat her husband.

“On the real.. @thekingkaka put up a fight. He never gave up and if he ever did once, he never showed it. On this day, he just got super sick, and we couldn’t get to the hospital because of traffic, and so Dr. Stanley hopped onto a motorbike and met us on the way. God bless you, Doc,” she added.

King Kaka, has narrated his ailment journey through his song manifest featuring Nviiri the storyteller.

He also promised to share more details of his ailment in future.

“One day I will tell the full story, but as of now, I have summarized it in a song. I know we have different struggles, I hope that this song revamps the little hope and light left in you. You have a destiny, and God has a plan for you.”

Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti have been sharing his recovery journey on their social media, and the singer is slowly getting back to his feet.