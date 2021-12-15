Nairobians prefer Sakaja as next governor

Johnson Sakaja will likely be elected Nairobi’s next governor if polls were held today.

This is according to a poll by research group Tifa.

It indicates that Sakaja, the current Nairobi Senator, enjoys a 30 percent lead over his opponents.

These include current Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris who is second with an 11 percent rating, while Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi comes third with six percent.

But 24 percent of the respondents are yet to decide on whom to vote for, leaving the race wide open.

“My team has also been running internal polls whose results don’t vary much,” Sakaja told Nairobi News.

“Ultimately, the people of Nairobi will make a decision based on who they know and trust. The real poll is on August 9, 2022.”

Former governor Mike Sonko, who was impeached in August and has not indicated whether or not he will contest, has a two percent rating, while Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohamed Badi is at one percent backing.

Badi is not a politician and has been leading a team offering services in Nairobi as an appointee of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who is also eyeing the seat has a five percent popularity while businesswoman Agnes Kagure is at four percent.

The research was conducted between November 7 and 13 and has a +/- 2.51 percent margin of error.

The sample size was 1,591 and telephonic interviews were conducted with respondents whose contacts were collected face-to-face.

Sakaja has announced his bid to be Nairobi’s next governor and has vowed to decongest the city and improve service delivery in the capital if elected.