Nairobi residents to experience water shortage

A section of Nairobi residents will go without water between Thursday and Friday as a result of the shut down of a water supply pipeline due to the ongoing construction of the Nairobi expressway with estates along Waiyaki Way the most affected.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited, in a notice published in the local dailies, explained that the interruption would start on Thursday, February 3, at 6:00am and last till Friday, February 4, at 6:00pm.

NCWSC will shut down the water supply pipeline along Waiyaki Way Road from Kabete Water Treatment works due to ongoing construction of the Expressway Highway.

“The shutdown will facilitate interconnection of relocated pipeline to the old pipeline along Waiyaki Way Road from Old Safaricom Building to the junction of Waiyaki Way Road and Wangari Mathai Road starting from 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, to Friday, February 4, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.,” part of the notice read.

Affected areas include MP Shah Hospital, Sarit Centre, and surrounding estates along Waiyaki Way, Rhapta Road, Parklands Road, Mpaka Road, Chiromo Lane, Manyani, and Church Roads.

Others are Highridge and Westlands areas, Muguga Green Estate, Nairobi School, and Kabete Barracks.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and also urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply,” said NCWSC Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna.

Last year alone, city residents have had to endure at least seven water supply interruptions by the urban water utility firm in February, May, June, July, September and December – all due to infrastructural upgrades.

Only about 50 percent of Nairobi residents have direct access to piped water while the rest depend on water from kiosks, vendors, illegal connections, or boreholes.