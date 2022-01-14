Nairobi News voted among most reliable English websites in Kenya

Nairobi News is among the most reliable English websites in Kenya.

A poll conducted by Reuters Institute for the study of Journalism shows that the entertainment website owned by the Nation Media Group (NMG) is ranked seventh overall and accessed by 27 percent of available readers who log in to access its content atleast once each week.

Another 7 percent also log in to read Nairobi News stories atleast three times a week.

Nairobi offers consistent content ranging from news and gossip, entertainment, sports, as well as human interest.

Nation.Africa and Citizen Digital were voted the two most reliable websites in Kenya.

The respondents were largely drawn from educated English-speaking online news users in Kenya aged between 18 and 50 years and living in metropolitan areas.

Citizen Digital was frequented by 46 percent of respondents at least three days a week while Nation.Africa was accessed by 55 percent of the readers.

The rapid growth of news consumption in the country is heavily attributed by smartphone penetration in Kenya.

Top 10 websites

1 Citizen Digital 57%

2 Nation Online 55%

3 Kenyans.co.ke 52%

4 KTN News 44%

5 Standard Online 43%

6 NTV Online 34%

7 Nairobi News 27%

8 Yahoo News 24%

9 BBC 24%

10 CNN 23%