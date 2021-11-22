Nairobi MCAs endorse Tim Wanyonyi’s gubernatorial candidature

Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi at the KICC, Nairobi where he launched his bid for Nairobi gubernatorial seat on November 14, 2021. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi’s bid for Nairobi gubernatorial seat has received a major boost after more than 40 out of the 57 ODM MCAs in the city endorsed his candidature.

This as the MP heightened his campaigns to be ODM’s flag bearer for the top seat by meeting the county legislators, as he seeks to consolidate support for his bid.

The ward representatives said all indications are that he is the party’s choice to battle it out for the chance to succeed Governor Ann Kananu come 2022 General Election.

Speaking after a consultative meeting in Nairobi over the weekend, Imara Daima MCA Kennedy Obuya said the signs points towards ODM party leadership throwing its weight behind the second term lawmaker and they are ready to abide by leadership says.

He pointed out that the body language of the party leader Raila Odinga points towards endorsing Mr Wanyonyi for the governorship seat.

“We are fanatically loyal to the structures of the leadership of our party and we cannot go outside what our party leadership guides. The body language of our party leader is that he has endorsed Tim and as we speak, he is the only candidate who has come out officially to be running for the Nairobi governorship seat,” said Mr Obuya.

Karen MCA David Mberia added that they will rally their support behind Mr Wanyonyi’s candidature not because of coercion but because of his track record as a leader.

“We have no option but to support him. His track record in the 15 years he has been working in Nairobi speaks for itself,” said Mr Mberia.

Mr Wanyonyi is the only politician who has officially declared his intention to succeed Governor Kananu.

However, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Makadara MP George Aladwa and Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok are also said to be eyeing the ODM ticket, although they have not made their intentions public.

Mr Wanyonyi said the consultative meeting is aimed at forging a united front within the party ahead of the party primaries slated for early next year.

“MCAs are stakeholders in the leadership of Nairobi and this meeting is to ensure we pull in the same direction. You can see ODM leadership in Nairobi is working together and that is why we have this many MCAs here,” said Mr Wanyonyi.

He allayed fears that ODM will adopt consensus for all positions in the capital saying the party will fight for all elective positions.

The MP said there are three options on the table including consensus, competitive process and direct nomination when there is not more than one person vying for the position.

“Even though we are associating with our partners, we know they are also fielding their candidates and we are ready for competition even within the coalition. Any position with more than one contestant will have to go for nomination,” he said.