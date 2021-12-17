Nairobi Majority Leader Guyo summoned over ‘Sonko leaks’

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo is expected to appear before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over ongoing investigations into “leaks” by ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

This follows summons issued to him by the Commission to record statements on circumstances surrounding the matter under probe.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Guyo, the Commission asked the Matopeni/Springvalley MCA to appear before it in person to testify as a witness in the above-mentioned matter.

The JSC has appointed a panel to hear the matter after a meeting of the Commission on November 22, 2021, resolved to initiate proceedings against Justice Said Juma Chitembwe.

This follows the Commission’s attention being drawn to several video clips, social media posts, cell phone recordings released by Mr Sonko in which the judge’s conduct had been brought to question.

“This is, therefore, to notify you that pursuant to the provisions of Article 252 1(a) and (3)(b) of the Constitution and Section 42 part VIII of the Judicial Service Act No.1 of 2011, the JSC may require your personal attendance to testify as a witness in the aforesaid matter,” reads in part the letter by Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi dated December 3, 2021.

The letter had given Mr Guyo seven days to appear in person at the Commission’s offices within seven days of the letter.

The Registrar reminded Mr Guyo that it is an offense to disobey the orders of the JSC. She cited Section 46(d) of the JSC Act which recommends a fine of Sh1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both.

The section says that “any person who disobeys any order made by the Commission or a committee for attendance or for production of papers, books, documents or records, commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Sh1 million, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both.”

Reached for comment, the majority leader confirmed he will appear before JSC tomorrow (Friday) to clear his name that was mentioned as part of the several video clips, social media posts, and cell phone recordings released last month by Mr Sonko.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I will go and record the required statement because now there is nothing to hide because I don’t understand why my name was mentioned in the alleged leaks,” said Mr Guyo.

The Commission had also summoned Mr Sonko to testify against Mr Chitembwe on the leaked videos christened ‘the rot in the Kenyan Judiciary’.

He was required to appear in person before the Commission to record a statement on his allegations of gross misconduct against the judge.

However, the JSC also granted Mr Sonko more time to complete the recording of his statement on his allegations of gross misconduct against the judge.

The Commission on Tuesday granted Mr Chitembwe 30 days to respond to three petitions that seek his removal from office over accusations of bribery and incompetence.