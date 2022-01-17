Diamond Platnumz baby mamas share Nairobi lunch date

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.

Two of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz baby mamas namely Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna met in Nairobi at the weekend on a long awaited date.

The meeting happened after Mobetto promised to take Tanasha for a date when when she visits Kenya.

The Tanzanian socialite is on a tour of Nairobi to work on some charity events and thus the two shared on their respective social media platforms a video of themselves.

This meeting comes two years after Mobetto revealed she knew Tanasha long before they both dated the Tanzanian singer but their friendship was affected after they both dated him.

In fact when Tanasha was working on her hit titled Liar featuring Masauti she was styled by her fellow baby mama, Mobetto.

According to Tanasha, Mobetto was the one who reached out to her saying she was super cool and excited to do it.

“First of all, her son is my son’s brother so for me personally I am not going to hold a grudge over my past with someone. We all move on. She is a hardworking woman and very good at her job. I was looking to partner someone prominent working in the fashion industry in Kenya or Tanzania. I focus on the two because I have a big audience in Tanzania.”