Nairobi Businessman battling fraud charges

A city businessman wanted in Mombasa and Nakuru for fraud was charged at Kibera law courts with obtaining Sh2.5 million in fake car deal.

Omar Manjid Abbras was accused of obtaining the money from Kelvin Muoki Kitonga between December 3 and 8 last year by falsely pretending he could import a Toyota Prado for him from Japan at a Sh2.5 million fee.

The two had met at a hotel in Parklands during which they discussed the deal.

Kitonga deposited his car worth Sh2 million with Abbras and made a bank to bank transfer of Sh500,000 from his account to the suspect’s.

The prado was to be delivered on December 26. Kitonga was called by the suspect to collect his car on December 29 only to find his offices closed.

He learnt that the Sh2million car he had deposited with Abbras had been sold to a motor vehicle dealer along Kiambu road. He reported to the police and the car was recovered and detained.

Police officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mombasa regional offices were in the court to arrest Abbras.

The state prosecution told the court that he is wanted in Nakuru and Mombasa and made application to have him denied bail and bonds so that he could be arrested by the officers who have been looking for him.

Abbras through a lawyer, told senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki that he was in talks with Kitonga to settle the matter out of court and had paid Sh900,000 which Kitonga denied.

Abbras was released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000 after Mwaniki declined the state’s application to deny him bail and bonds. The case will be mentioned on February 2.