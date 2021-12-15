Nairobi bar ranked among 100 best drinking joints in the World

An entertainment joint in Nairobi has been listed among the top 100 bars in the world.

The Hero Bar and Restaurant which is part of the Tribe Hotels Group was ranked 70th in the extended list for the World’s 50 Best Bars at an awards ceremony held in London, the UK last week.

It is the first Kenyan bar to make it to the list and one of the only two African drinking joints in this year’s ranking.

The other one was South Africa’s Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen at position 75.

In a statement, Richard Barrow, the Food and Beverage General Manager for the Tribe Hotels Group says Hero Bar prides itself on skill and talent.

“Ranking among the top 100 bars in the world is a testament to the skill and talent of our team; we hope to continue pushing the boundaries of Kenya’s culinary industry through our bars and restaurants,” said Barrow.

“The recognition of Hero Restaurant and Bar by The World’s 50 Best Bars is celebrated as a first for Kenya.”

Hero Bar and Restaurant is located within Trademark Hotel at the Village Market in Gigiri, Nairobi. London-based Connaught Bar was ranked position one for the second consecutive year.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is owned and organized by William Reed Business Media, a UK-based company.

First published in 2009, the annual ranking provides a list of the world’s best drinking venues, voted for by an Academy of over 600 experts worldwide.

Since its opening, in September 2019, the Hero team has earned several notable accolades. Head Bartender, Kelvin Thairu represented Kenya in the 2021 Diageo World Class competition following his success in the local championship, earning him first place.