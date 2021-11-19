Nadia Mukami to unveil new artiste in 2022

Kenyan Afro-pop star Nadia Mukami has revealed that she will be signing her first artiste come 2022, under her studio, Sevens Creative Hub, which is both a digital agency and a recording studio.

Nadia, however, has kept secret the identity of the artiste she is planning to unveil only saying that it’s a male who hails from Likoni, Mombasa.

“We are starting with a male artiste, then we will later unveil a female artiste, who is also currently on the bench,” she said.

“The deal that I am having with the artiste is not a fully functional 360-degree contract, it’s more of I am an executive producer. So what I’m doing is launching artistes. I’ve had some of them on a bench because I have a recording studio, and we also have a producer, by the name BrainWash,” she said.

Regarding her rumoured wedding plans with Arrow Bwoy, Nadia remained tight-lipped.

“That is a question you should ask Arrow Bwoy,” she said.

Nadia and Arrow Bwoy have been one of the most celebrated celebrity couples this year, after their relationship public in August 2021. The revelation surprised many of their fans as the couple did quite a good job at keeping their relationship under wraps.