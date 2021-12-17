Nadia Mukami fumes as song deleted from YouTube

Nadia Mukami is the latest in a list of Kenyan musicians whose song has been deleted from YouTube.

Mukami’s Natesa hit which had garnered thousands of views, and featured Fena Gitu, Khaligraph Jones was apparently deleted for copyright breach.

But the singer has not taken this lying down. She’s threatened to sue anyone who’d raised what she refers to as ‘malicious’ copyright allegations.

The disappointed Legesa singer says she could not comprehend how her song released two years ago has a copyright breach from a song dropped a year ago terming it as malicious.

“A song I released two years ago has a copyright strike from a song released a year ago. Those who sent you please make sure they can fund your lawyer fees! Mark my words. This person will serve as an example to people sending malicious strikes. I hope you have a lawyer,” she said adding;

“I am officially going to court. I am ready to spend all the money I have. All the coins I have made to ensure that no person in this Kenyan music industry will ever send a malicious copyright strike again.”