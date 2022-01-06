Nadia Mukami confirms miscarriage, blasts Jalang’o

Singer Nadia Mukami says she’s suffered a miscarriage.

The singer confirmed the news on Instagram, confirming she was pregnant with boyfriend Arroe Bwoy but lost the baby.

It is not clear whether the miscarriage happened recently or in the past.

“We’ve been through a lot we have our own reasons as to why we keep our things to ourselves. We have our angel in heaven,” a teary Nadia said in a video clip she shared on Instagram.

She questioned why media personality, real name Felix Odiwuor, better known as Jalang’o would go and talk about their personal life yet the only thing he could have done was pick a phone and call them.

“What you did was low, demeaning and disrespectful period! Jalang’o you invited us to your home, I was 50/50 because of my instincts. We went there, imagine if I had taken photos with your kids and posted it online but I didn’t do that.”

She told him that he said what he said because he had people gassing him up.

“… but I don’t care, whatever you did was outright wrong. You invited us to your personal space so that you can open your mouth? And you are trying to justify it by saying you are not sorry? I’m offended,” she added.

On Tuesday, Arrow Bwoy and Jalang’o engaged in a heated exchange over the pregnancy.

Speaking on his radio show, Jalang’o claimed that Nadia is indeed pregnant but they have decided to keep the pregnancy under wraps. Jalang’o mentioned that the couple visited him at his home in the village and he can confirm that Nadia is indeed pregnant.

“Nadia should stop wearing sweaters and let the pregnancy pop out because when the pregnancy has grown you cannot hide it. Nadia and Arrow Bwoy, congratulations. You know they visited me in the village, it is true,” Jalang’o said.

Arrow Bwoy fired back in cryptic message and took a swipe at Jalang’o urging him to mind his business.

“2022 wanaume tupunguze mushene bana. Biashara haikuhusu achana nayo kabisa, shighulika na maisha yako (Men, let’s stop gossiping in 2022. Stay away from what doesn’t concern you and focus on your life),” he wrote.

Jalang’o responded wondering why Arrow Bwoy had likened him to women in Mombasa who like to talk about other people’s business. “I have seen the story on blogs. To Nadia and Arrow Bwoy if you think I was out of line then I will say it again. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

During his radio show, Jalas said the singer known for hits such as Wangu, Maombi, and Nipe Yote, should stop hiding the baby bump with big sweaters, let her show us the pregnancy.

A week ago, a video of Nadia performing in Eldoret left fans wondering whether the Radio Love singer is expecting Arrow Bwoy’s child.

Donning a loose sweater-top and black shorts, Nadia walked up the stage where Arrow Bwoy was waiting for her.

In October last year, Nadia had hinted at the possibility of getting a baby but did not give much away.