Mwalimu Rachel hits back at online haters

Media personality Mwalimu Rachel is facing a backlash from fans on social media with others claiming they no longer tune in on her radio shows.

But in a quick rejoinder, the radio presenter claims she doesn’t mind being hated on and would prefer people listening to the music she plays other than when she speaks.

“Sigh, ok, ok…how about you listen to the music coz the producers work really hard on that playlist…then when I talk, mute me. I think this is fair yes?” she hit back.

The comedian added: “Ok enough of the replies. I really hope the young presenters I’m mentoring don’t get scared of being themselves coz of all the negativity some people spew here. Me I’ll be good. It’s them I’m worried about. Now lemme get ready4 #NRGTransit.”

I blame mwalimu Rachel for my dislike of NRG…just the thought that I may tune in and hear her voice gives me jitters… HBR to the world anyday… — J N N (@ngomijnr) January 17, 2022

Oh yeah .. that also .. plus that stunt she did by putting out her storo in the papers 🤮 — An Epistemophilic 🇰🇪🇺🇬 💊🧠 (@theOGstud) January 17, 2022

mwalimu Rachel anachomea NRG mbaya sana,i thought ni mii tu nko na issues naye — mwangi wa kamina (@one_karuoya) January 17, 2022

HBR all the way…..

Mwalimu Rachael is the reason I hate hiyo station — ERIQUE (@ERIQUeGikonyo) January 17, 2022

HBR any day everyday….imagine ufungulie NRG upatane na sauti ya that mwalimu Rachael snake 😬 — big shaq (@_Shaq_Attack) January 17, 2022

The media personality has had her fair share of online trolling as she has been in discord with Gengetone group Sailors gang which ultimately led to Mwalimu Rachel and the group splitting, on grounds that she was withholding access logins to their YouTube channel.

She has, however, recently come out to clear the air on the matter saying that due to infringement of a prior agreement, she had to withhold the logins from the group, including their new management, until she was paid what was due.

While speaking to Nation, the 34-year-old said that she is not the reason their career took a downward spiral and that she has never had any bad intentions with them, adding that she still has motherly care for them.