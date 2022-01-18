Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtagMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Mwalimu Rachel hits back at online haters

By Josephine Njoroge January 18th, 2022 2 min read

Media personality Mwalimu Rachel is facing a backlash from fans on social media with others claiming they no longer tune in on her radio shows.

But in a quick rejoinder, the radio presenter claims she doesn’t mind being hated on and would prefer people listening to the music she plays other than when she speaks.

Related Stories

“Sigh, ok, ok…how about you listen to the music coz the producers work really hard on that playlist…then when I talk, mute me. I think this is fair yes?” she hit back.

The comedian added: “Ok enough of the replies. I really hope the young presenters I’m mentoring don’t get scared of being themselves coz of all the negativity some people spew here. Me I’ll be good. It’s them I’m worried about. Now lemme get ready4 #NRGTransit.”

The media personality has had her fair share of online trolling as she has been in discord with Gengetone group Sailors gang which ultimately led to Mwalimu Rachel and the group splitting, on grounds that she was withholding access logins to their YouTube channel.

She has, however, recently come out to clear the air on the matter saying that due to infringement of a prior agreement, she had to withhold the logins from the group, including their new management, until she was paid what was due.

While speaking to Nation, the 34-year-old said that she is not the reason their career took a downward spiral and that she has never had any bad intentions with them, adding that she still has motherly care for them.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Matasi hails Odibets efforts to assist footballers