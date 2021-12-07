Muturi: It will be a ‘mistake’ to elect Ruto as President

President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi during the burial service of his mother in Embu County. Looking on is Deputy President William Ruto. PHOTO | DPPS

President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi during the burial service of his mother in Embu County. Looking on is Deputy President William Ruto. PHOTO | DPPS

Justin Muturi says it will be a ‘mistake’ if Kenyans elect William Ruto as their next president.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ten-year stint as the country’s chief executive is drawing to a close and Ruto, who’s served as his Deputy has emerged as a frontrunner to succeed him.

Muturi too has announced his intent to succeed Kenyatta and is joined in the race by opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

From this pool of political opponents, Muturi, who’s served as National Assembly Speaker during the Kenyatta and Ruto tenure, a position constitutionally considered as third in command, appears to have a bone to pick with Ruto.

“Today, he approaches you, enticing you as he jokes with you, but when he will win the presidency, and you knock at his door, you will be told to wait there, please. It is me who went directly to the people, so you as MP what are you telling me?” said Muturi, without mentioning Ruto by name.

The seasoned politician further cautioned politicians from folding political vehicles so as to join Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

He also ruled out the possibility of becoming Ruto’s running mate.