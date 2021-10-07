Mutua’s ex-girlfriend talks love on IG

Lillian Nganga appears to have settled for an unapologetic lifestyle weeks after her famous break-up with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Nganga and Mutua announced they’d parted ways after a blissful nine-year romance, a period in which she also served as the County’s first lady and also appeared beside her man more times than not.

And in her recent Instagram stories, the beauty, who is rumoured to be romantically involved with Juliani, a musician, explained she prefers to be loved and appreciated now and not when she is dead.

Praising someone when they are dead has less value than doing it when that person was alive.

“Let’s celebrate and appreciate each other when we are alive rather than posting on social media how great a person was after they have died. I want my love now, my flowers now, my catch-ups now, my appreciation now, my kisses and hugs now, I want all of it now. I am alive,” she posted.

It is perhaps her bid to seek happiness that led Nganga to relinquish her role as the County First Lady.

Mutua has since conducted an interview suggesting he is ready to move on while she has been spotted severally with Juliani.