Muthoni the drama queen shows off baby bump

Kenyan rapper Muthoni the Drummer Queen has publicly shared his pregnancy for the first time.

Via a social media post, the musician, real name, Muthoni Ndonga, shared a photo of herself showing off her fully grown baby bump.

She confirmed making a decision to keep the pregnancy away from the public.

“Between cooking a new life and avoiding Covid, I spent most of 2021 actively at home/away from humans *sorry media guys, you see why I declined all your in person requests for promo of RIVER* Our colleagues, inner circle & family have been so great in cheering us on and keeping our business, our business until we were ready to share. This ten month journey has been intensely beautiful 😍 ❤ my heart is so full it literally overflows with gratitude and joy 2/4,” she posted on her social media platforms.

The news has been received with excitement by friends and fans, most of whom posted congratulatory messages.