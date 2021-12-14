Mutahi Kagwe’s rapper son hints at wedding

Rapper Kahumburu Mutahi, the son of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, has suggested he could soon tie the knot.

The musician, simply known in entertainment circles as Kahush, shared the news with his fans on Instagram. He stopped short of declaring the date of the wedding or revealing the lucky lady.

In a question and answer session on the social media platform, Kahush responded to an inquiry by one of his fans reading ‘Wedding?’, by responding ‘soon’.

Another inquired whether Kahush, currently abroad, would be returning to Kenya any time soon, and the rapper responded saying, “No, until 2024,”, vaguely implying that his wedding might either take place abroad or when he returns.

And while commenting on what has been dubbed the wedding of the month in entertainment circles by singer Nyashinki at the weekend, Kahush who had indicated he is ‘lonely’ last September, wrote: “I’m next”.

The ‘Mastingo’ crooner also revealed that despite having many female friends he was still single and at the point was willing to settle for anything.

Kahush broke the internet when he made his debut as a rapper when he shared his first hit single dubbed ‘Mi siwezi’ which made headlines in the Kenyan hip-hop scene and enabled him fast rise into popularity. His dad has in the past opened up on how he is proud and supportive of his son’s career.

He then collaborated with another famous Kenyan singer namely Chris Kaiga and made a music blockbuster, ‘Mastingo’ which was warmly received by fans and eventually became a club banger.