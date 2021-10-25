Musician Karuga Kimani files for divorce

Musician and media influencer Karuga Kimani popular known as Krg the Don has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Linah Wanjiru.

In court documents the rapper shared on social media, the Kairetu hitmaker cited cruelty, desertion, adultery and willful neglect in the marriage.

The development comes a week after he shared a cryptic message on his social media accounts hitting out at his baby mama accusing her of following her sister’s advice.

“She used to be the person I loved the most but she wasted herself by listening to silly advisers who wanted to ruin her life since she was above dem all by everything yet she was the youngest ………. Okay Kweli sikio la kufa haliski dawa she choose her sister over her own kids,” alleged the rapper.

In 2019, the musician denied reports that the two had separated saying, “We manage our relationship Ok. Life has different challenges and we are human beings and we have issues sometimes but we are good. We have not separated. Why should we separate we are family and we will always be family.”

The pair tied the knots in 2014 and were blessed with two sons Naem and Naville.