Museveni’s son shares Uhuru praise amid trade tiffs

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has heaped continuous praises on President Uhuru Kenyatta at a time the East African countries appear to be locked in trade tiffs.

Muhoozi serves as the Commander of the Land forces in the Ugandan army.

He is not only considered one of the most powerful people in the country, but has increasingly been mentioned as a possible heir to his father who’s ruled the land-locked country for three and a half decades.

Through Twitter at the weekend, the 47-year old described President Kenyatta as one of the greatest presidents Africa has ever had, while admiring his intelligence, humbleness, and charming traits.

“My big brother, His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, is one of the greatest Presidents Africa has ever had. He is intelligent, humble and extremely charming. Long live President Uhuru!!” Kainerugaba wrote.

Again on Sunday, he shared another post with a photo of him with President Kenyatta saying that no one can break the bond between Kenya and Uganda.

“Anyone who thinks they can break the bond between Uganda and Kenya should first go ask Jesus Christ for forgiveness! God bless Uganda and Kenya!!”

This is not the first time Muhoozi, a lieutenant general who serves as the commander of the land forces of the Uganda People’s Defense Force, is expressing his admiration for Uhuru.

In September last year, he shared a photo of himself hanging out with President Kenyatta at an undisclosed location in Nairobi.

“I was honored to visit my elder, my big brother, and my hero recently in Nairobi. President Uhuru is an inspiration to many of us across East Africa and Africa!” he captioned the picture.

He also posted another message on the same platform last week in which he thanked the Kenyan Head of State for inviting him to Naivasha last week for an official function.

A soldier since late 1990s, Muhoozi has often stayed off media or social media limelight.

Of late though, he has been an active newsmaker and political analysts in Kampala have not shied away from indicating his drive to earn prominence in the society, and perhaps sustain his political ambition.

His messages towards the Kenyan President come at a time the relationship between Kenya and Uganda appears to have suffered a little bit.

This is after Uganda elected to transport millions of its crude oil to the sea for export via Tanzania at the expense of Kenya.

Kenya has also placed soft bans on Ugandan milk, sugar and poultry products from entering its market a decision Uganda has warned it will retaliate.

And in 2021, Kenya barred Deputy President William Ruto from visiting Uganda on the premise that he had not been ‘cleared’ by the office of the President for the trip.

And this past week, hundreds of Kenyan truck drivers went on strike at the Malaba and Busia border after they were asked to take fresh Cocid-19 tests so as to access the Uganda contrary to the East African agreement. The move has resulted in a fuel shortage in Uganda.