Museveni: I will not support Ruto in August polls

Uganda says it will not support or promote any presidential candidate in Kenya’s 2022 general elections.

In an interview with the government-owned New Vision newspaper, President Yoweri Museveni stressed that elections in Kenya are a problem for Kenyans.

“Elections in Kenya or any other African country are a matter for the people of that country,” he said.

“We never take sides in the internal affairs of other countries. So, we have no side in the Kenya elections.”

Museveni’s stance comes amid concerns he’s considered too close to Deputy President William Ruto.

The Ugandan president’s statement is also contradictory, considering he invited Ruto to his campaigns ahead of the 2016 elections in Uganda. Ruto was spotted driving with Museveni in the same campaign vehicle, and even addressed the Sebei crowd in vernacular where he was heard rallying them to support Museveni.

Ruto has visited Uganda severally in the recent past even though one of such visits was supposedly blocked by the Kenyan government.

The moves comes days after a Museveni sent his son Muhoozi Kaierugaba, who doubles up as a senior officer in the Uganda army, for meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga are considered front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.