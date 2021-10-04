Murkomen blames government for Kamariny stadium delays

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has accused Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed of delaying the construction of Kamariny stadium for political reasons.

The youthful politician also explained via Twitter that the construction of this sports facility had stagnated since 2018.

Murkomen, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, also shared a pic of the construction he’d posted in 2018 which showed less than 20% of the works had been completed.

The DP announced in 2017 the construction of this ‘historic’ stadium would be completed in six months.

Later, the DP in a television interview with NTV attributed the delays in finalizing the construction of this and other stadiums to the fact the country spent billions of shillings meant for these projects were instead diverted to financing a second election in 2018 after the initial exercise was nullified by the court.

But Ruto has since changed the narrative, and now blames what he says is the ‘entry’ of opposition leader Raila Odinga in government for the delays in such projects.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy promised Kenyans five state-of-the-art stadiums in 2013.

Ruto meanwhile vowed four years later that he will ensure a total of nine stadiums are built.