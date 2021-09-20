Mulamwah, Sonie welcome bouncing baby girl

Comedian Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie with their newborn baby girl. PHOTO | COURTESY

Celebrity couple David Oyando aka Mulamwah and his actress girlfriend Caroline Muthoni aka Sonie have welcomed their newborn baby girl.

Mulamwah announced the news on social media by sharing a photo of their newborn holding his finger and the mom’s hand.

“And it’s a girl. A miracle just arrived. Words can’t express the feeling. It’s the best thing to ever happen to our lives. Welcome sweetie,” Mulamwah said.

The comedian also thanked his girlfriend for delivering their daughter describing her as a strong woman.

“Thank you dear for this amazing gift. You are such a strong woman to pull this through despite everything we’ve been through.”

While appreciating his fans for the support they showed them during Sonie’s pregnancy, Mulamwah expressed his joy saying he can’t wait to have a daddy-daughter talk with baby Keilah.

“Thank you all for wishing us well and keeping us in your prayers. Asanteni sana. She is cute, can’t wait to show her to the world someday and have a dad-daughter talk,” Mulamwah said.

Sonie also shared a photo of herself carrying her baby with the caption, “A star was born, introducing our greatest masterpiece in the family @keilah_oyando. Can’t wait to give you the best.”

The couple revealed that they had named their baby girl Keilah Oyando. Baby Keilah, who arrived on Sunday morning, already has a Facebook page and an Instagram account and she is the brand ambassador of Kids Town, a baby products brand.

“The account is there @keilah_oyando but photos yet. She is already an ambassador for a clothes company,” Mulamwah said.

Baby Keilah’s has already attracted more than 5,000 likes on her Facebook page and more than 3,000 followers on Instagram.

The couple lost their unborn child last year and even parted ways for a few months before rekindling their love.