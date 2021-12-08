Mulamwah: I broke up with Carol months ago

Comedian David Oyando, commonly known in entertainment circles as Mulamwah, has rubbished claims he’s stage-managed a break-up with his baby mama so as to chase public clout.

Mulamwah, in a statement on social media, insisted he’d parted ways with Carol Sonnie. He even clarified that the two went separate ways way back but only chose to recently make it public.

The comedian also clarified why he was quick to move on after breaking up with Carol.

“Don’t be too quick to judge neither me, Carrol nor Ruth for our actions and choices maybe one day it will all unfold open and you’ll get the clear picture of what really transpired, it’s not easy to just step out without solid reasons, we could no longer sacrifice our peace and live in pretense for your happiness,” he said.

He vowed that his daughter’s priorities would come first and that he will see to it that she lacks nothing.

Additionally, he’s urged other couples to not resolve to violence when things did not work out but instead have a discussion and square things out peacefully.