Mukhwana, Sauti Sol, headline AFRIMA awards nomination

Ali “the amplifier” Mukhwana headlines a list of Kenyan nominees for the eighth edition of AFRIMA Awards 2021.

The gospel worship singer makes the grade with his maombi yangu hit. The hit is the only Kenyan worship song selected.

The award, set for Lagos, Nigeria, from November 19-21, will honor some of Africa’s greatest music artists, producers, cultural influences and showcase the beauty of African music and artistry.

This year, the award features 400 songs from diverse artists who’ve been nominated in 30 continental and regional categories.

Nikita Kering, Sauti Sol, Xenia Manasseh, Karun, Nviiri The Storyteller, Bensoul, Noel Nderitu, Mejja, Tetu Shani, Khaligraph Jones, Rash Band, and Shanah are among the Kenyan artists shortlisted alongside Mukhwana.

Shanah Manjeru is the youngest AFRIMA nominee in the awards history.

She takes the nominee title previously held by Nikita Kering at 17yrs.

The 13-year-old KBC ‘Big Minds’ presenter managed to bag Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Traditional for her song ‘God will make a way’, alongside other African artists in the category including Davido, Ayeah Leonnette, Meselu Fantahuh and many more.

Leading the 2021 AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s sensational duo, Blaq Diamond with eight nominations for their song, ‘SummerYoMuthi’ in ‘Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa’, ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’, ‘Song of the Year in Africa’, ‘Producer of the Year in Africa’, ‘Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music’, ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year’, ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop’, and ‘Best African Duo, Group or Band’.

In this year’s awards, the two-time AFRIMA-Award-winning artist Nikita Kering who won in the category of ‘Revelation of the African Continent’, and ‘Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa’ back in 2019 is back again. She was nominated also in the ‘Songwriter of the Year in Africa’ category but managed to win two out of the three awards.

The RnB artist has still managed to bag three nominations this year namely; ‘Songwriter of the Year’, ‘Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul’ and ‘Best Female Artist in Eastern Africa’

Alongside Nikita Kering, ‘Favorite Song’ crooner Bensoul bagged ‘Songwriter of the Year’ nomination while jostling with Nviiri The Storyteller and Sauti Sol for the ‘Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa’ among others. Voting started on 27th September and is set to end on 20th November.

Here’s the 8th Edition AFRIMA Awards 2021 list of Kenyan nominees and their nomination titles.

Songwriter of the Year- Nikita Kering, Bensoul

Best Female Artist in Eastern Africa- Nikita Kering, Xenia Manasseh, Karun

Best African rapper- Khaligraph Jones

Best Male Artist in African Inspirational Music- Ali Mukhwana

Best Female Artist in African Inspirational Music- Noel Nderitu

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul- Nikita Kering

Best African Video- Nairobi by Bensoul ft Sauti Sol, Nviiri The Storyteller, Mejja, Director Roadman

Best Artist, Duo or Band- ‘Rhumba Japani’ Sauti Sol ft Bensoul, Nviiri, Xenia & NHP

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Rock- ‘Furukazi’ by Tetu Shani

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Traditional- ‘God will make a way’ by Shanah Manjeru

Most Promising African Artist- Xenia Manasseh