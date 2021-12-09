Mukhisa Kituyi, Omanyala, most searched Kenyans on Google in 2021

Mukhisa Kituyi is the most searched Kenyan personality on Google 2021.

Kituyi is a veteran politician and former secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Kenyans interest in him could have developed after he declared his intention to vie for the country’s presidency earlier this year even though his interest appears to have faded off.

A former Makerere University graduate, who’s previously served as Kimilili lawmaker and Trade Minister, Kituyi also hogged media headlines when he was accused of assault.

He was also forced to issue a statement after a controversial video of him made rounds on social media.

In a statement on his official Facebook account, the politician dismissed the video saying it was photoshopped and edited by people with the intent to discourage him from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“I, therefore, dismiss the photoshopped edited video doing rounds on social media purporting to expose my private parts. It doesn’t in any way whatsoever depict the true representation of my private organs. I want to distance myself from such false and untrue malicious stories destined at killing my political career,” part of his statement read.

Other trending personalities in the country were retired President Mwai Kibaki who celebrated his 90th birthday last November with Martha Koome, the country’s first female Chief Justice, coming in third.

Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge was fourth on the log following his exploits at the Tokyo Olympics.

Other local personalities who emerged in the list in numerical order are Deputy President William Ruto, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, former Attorney General Charles Njonjo, Dagoretti South MP Simba Arati, Africa’s fastest man in men’s 100m race Ferdinand Omanyala, and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Google trends is a publicly available tool that displays relative search volume across geographies, time periods, and queries that people want to know about. Google Trends lets you dive deep into what’s popular on the Internet — you can compare search data by time, location, and between queries.