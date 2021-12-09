Mudavadi snubs Raila’s Azimio coronation

Musalia Mudavadi says he’ll skip an eagerly anticipated political event in Nairobi on Friday in which Raila Odinga is expected to announce his presidential candidature.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader made the announcement on his Twitter page, confirming he’d been invited to the event but would stay away owing to ‘personal engagements’.

Mudavadi’s who’s backed a Raila presidency on two occasions in the past, also says he will stay away because Raila is a political competitor ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Raila Odinga is a worthy competitor, I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun. 2/2 — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) December 9, 2021

Mudavadi’s announcements come amid suggestions he’s been warming up to an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

Besides Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, who’s been Raila’s running mate in the past two elections is expected to skip the event, dubbed the Azimio la Umoja Convention at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

But a host of other politicians including eleven governors are expected to grace the event.

Similarly, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo is in town and is expected at Kasarani.

Raila who finished second to President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 elections, is, alongside Ruto, considered favourites to win the 2022 presidential elections.