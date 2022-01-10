Mudavadi party split over Malala, Ruto link

Deputy President WIlliam Ruto (left) exchanges greetings with opposition leaders (from left to right) Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kakamega. PHOTO | DPPS

The Amani National Congress (ANC) political outfit appears divided by the move from one of its members to attend Deputy President William Ruto’s rally at the weekend.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was in attendance at the event in Eldoret even though he stressed that he had gatecrashed the party in his personal capacity.

And speaking on Sunday, Party leader Musalia Mudavadi defended Kakamega Malala’s association with Ruto.

“It is within Malala’s rights to attend the event, I listened to the remarks he made at the event and I don’t think he said anything that would anyway be inimical to this country,” said Mudavadi.

But Simon Gakuru, the party secretary general, appeared to disagree with Mudavadi.

The ANC party would like to disassociate itself with the activities taking place at Eldoret Sports Club Grounds where UDA Party is holding its rally. ANC has not sent anybody to represent either the party or the Party Leader in the said function. pic.twitter.com/kiYtH9tQuy — ANC PARTY (@anc_party) January 8, 2022

Malala meanwhile explained at the rally that his party was ready to work with Ruto ahead of the 2022 general elections.