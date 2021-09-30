Mozzart to gift lucky punter Sh3 million car

Mozzartbet unveil new car which will be won by a lucky punter. PICTURE: COURTESY

Leading gaming firm Mozzart has launched a promotion that will enable a lucky punter to walk away with a brand new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The launch of this promotion took place in Nairobi on September 30, 2021, and was graced by among other the firm’s country manager Sasa Krneta, former Harambee Stars attacker Patrick Oboya, and comedian Victor Namaan.

Mozzart marketing manager Frank Ochieng explained that the lucky winner of the car will have to win a multi bet with the most matches in order to qualify for the promotion.

The promotion is set to run from Friday 1st October to Sunday 19th December.

Ochieng added that for the multi-bet to qualify for the win, the entry in this competition dubbed ‘longest Multi-bet ticket and Win a Car Promotion’ one must place a multi-bet of a minimum of 4 games, with each minimum stake being worth Sh50.

Also, each qualifying prediction in your multi-bet slip must have minimum odds of 1.35 and if your multi-bet contains some predictions with odds less than 1.35, those specific predictions will not be counted while finding which player has the longest winning multi-bet.

The gaming firm has also announced that if a sporting event in your multi-bet is canceled for any reason, odds of 1 are calculated for that event, the multi-bet still participates in the prize game, but that sporting event is not taken into account for calculation.

In the event the kick-off of a sporting event is postponed, the ticket still participates in the promotion but will wait a maximum of 50 hours to confirm the outcome of the event.

“This is our latest way of rewarding our loyal customers,” said Ochieng’

“This is along with other efforts of developing the game. We recently organized the Dennis Oliech tournament and have been kitting teams at the grassroots, including some that are competing in the FKF league. We also boast a very successful partnership with Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz.”

The firm has also announced that in case two or more players have the same number of won multi-bet matches and meets all the other conditions, the winner of the promotion will be determined in the following priority order and in case there is a tie on the most won matches in the bet slip, the participant who placed their bet first according to time will have the advantage.

The brand new car with zero mileage is worth Sh3 million.