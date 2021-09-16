Moi, Kalonzo fault move to increase fuel prices

Political leaders led by former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi have faulted the government’s move to significantly hike fuel prices.

Musyoka, while addressing the media, said the new prices will burden a population that is already struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

“The increase in prices of diesel, petrol, and kerosene indicates the prices of other commodities will go up. Kenyans are already suffering and this will make them suffer more” said Mr. Musyoka.

“As a country whose economy is driven by diesel, there is no doubt the manufacturing industries will shift the cost burden to ordinary Kenyans. These Kenyans, by a large extent being the consumers, will painfully bear the brunt of the tax incidence as a result of the exorbitant cost of fuel, which has hit a historical high,” added Mr. Moi.

“It must not be lost on us that COVID-19 has and continues to wreak economic havoc, occasioning loss of jobs, destruction of livelihoods, and a deep decline in household incomes with a devastating spillover effect even on the social lives of Kenyans.”

Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to come clear on why the prices of fuel have been on a consistent upward trajectory.

“He (President Kenyatta) should make a statement on this unfair and perpetual increase in fuel prices. He should explain to Kenyans why the prices have gone up and despite the country undergoing strains due to COVID-19,” said Mr. Atwoli.

The stakeholders shared these concerns as transport along the busy Migori-Isebania highway was paralyzed on Thursday as motorists staged demonstrations over increased fuel prices.