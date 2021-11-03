Mohammed Ali avoids arrest in Kwale

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali in this picture taken on February 16, 2019. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Nyali lawmaker Mohamed Ali has avoided sanctions after a suspect he stood surety for skipped a court appearance.

A court in Kwale had, on Tuesday, issued a warrant of arrest against the vocal lawmaker after Nordin Hassan Abdalla alias Kamanda who the MP had stood for as a surety, failed to appear in court on October 4 and November 1.

But Police have since arrested Kamanda in Majengo, Mombasa county and moved to the Kwale Law Court.

The MP was summoned to court on October 4, but he failed to show up, forcing the Kwale Principal Magistrate to issue the warrant.

Abdalla was charged with the offense of being in possession of radicalization articles, vide case number 846/16. He, however, denied the charges before the Kwale court and was released on bail.

The suspect was arrested in 2019 in Shimoni in Kwale while allegedly conducting recruitment and radicalization of local youths into Islamic State terror group and was later charged and released on bond.

The suspect is an associate of Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Chotara an IS operative who was filmed in June 2021 conducting beheading in the Democratic Republic of Congo.