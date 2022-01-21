Mobile phone thief receives death penalty

Micheal Odhiambo at the Kibera Law Courts where he was sentenced to hang. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man who blocked a motor vehicle using his motorcycle and robbed the occupants of mobile phones, cash and personal effects in Nairobi has been sentenced to hang.

Michael Odhiambo was handed the death penalty by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts after he was convicted for three counts of robbery with violence contrary to section 295 as read with section 296 (2) of the penal code.

The convict had sought a lenient sentence claiming he is a family man with dependants but Mutua said the law provides for only one penalty – death sentence for the offence.

Odhiambo had robbed Peter Kenyatta of Sh5000 and a mobile phone worth Sh14,000 on December 30, 2015.

He also robbed John Karani and Peter Gichuhi of different amounts of money and mobile phones.

He blocked their car claiming they had knocked down a bodaboda rider in a hit-and-run accident before terrorizing them while robbing them in broad daylight.

He was joined by others including Stanley Amos Misiko who was charged with the robbery but disappeared after he was released on bond.

They robbed the helpless occupants of the car threatening to use violence against them.

After the robbery, Odhiambo returned to the four to ask for a gift for preventing them from being lynched. He accompanied them to Muthangari police station as they went to make a report.

He was detained after police inquiries found that there was no hit and run accident reported anywhere in the area as he was claiming.