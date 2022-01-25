Mkokoteni pusher latest Odibets millionaire winner

For Ronald Omare, winning a jackpot or anything close to a million shillings had never crossed his mind.

But alas! The ardent football betting fanatic, who hails from South Mugirango in Kisii County but plies his mkokoteni trade in Garissa, is the latest millionaire in town having won the Sh20 million midweek jackpot on the Odibets platform.

“I overheard a conversation among some guys arguing about football and decided to go to my favorite betting site Odibets and place my bets on the midweek Jackpot,” an elated Omare explained.

“I placed my bets then went about my business, as usual, a few hours later after I was done with work I checked my bets and saw that one of them was still active.”

His big win was confirmed the following day when he received a phone call from Odibets marketing manager Aggrey Sayi informing him that he had won.

“I had forgotten about my bet and the following day as I prepared to go to work, I received a strange call informing me of my big win, at first I thought It was a prank but after the person on the other end of the line mentioned the Odibets midweek Jackpot I jumped up and down with excitement,” he recalled.

Asked how he was going to spend his winnings, the new millionaire says he plans to research on investment opportunities.