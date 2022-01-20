Milly Chebby: Mistakes I cannot forgive

Content creator Millicent Chebet has opened up on the importance of friendship while also warning that their are mistakes she cannot forgive.

Chebet, commonly known in entertainment circles as Milly Chebby made these comments in a video on her YouTube channel alongside her husband Lawrence Macharia aka Lawrence Creative.

These include;

1. Betrayal – The YouTuber says betrayal is something she considers utterly unforgivable, adding that it doesn’t matter who the person is, but if that line is crossed it is game over. Her husband appears to be the rule to the exception however, considering he cheated on her in 2021 and she gathered the courage to forgive him.

2. If you touch my baby – The content creator is blessed with a daughter namely Milla Netai. She refers to her daughter as the most precious person in her life, and one that is off bounds.

3.Repeating a mistake – Interestingly, Chebet also claims to be a forgiver and can let one off the hook and let bygones be bygones if the person doesn’t repeat the same mistake again. She, however, cannot tolerate someone who keeps repeating the same thing over and over again. Maybe her hubby falls in this category.

4. Disloyalty – “If I give you loyalty, you give it back,” she warned while emphasizing that loyalty is a two-way street.

In the same video, the content creator owned up to the fact that she used to be a people pleaser which she didn’t like about herself and that’s why she became the assertive woman she is today.

She also disclosed that she once contemplated leaving her husband before they tied the knot citing his lack of ambition then which didn’t appeal to her.

It was over time that he changed his ways that he started seeing potential in him as her husband.

The couple has been married for close to a decade, and have had their fair share of ups and downs. They are together blessed with a daughter, whom they are not shy to flaunt on social media.