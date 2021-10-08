Millicent Omanga on the spot over ‘hustler’ donation

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is on the spot for reportedly lying about the help she accorded a student come entrepreneur in a bid to boost her business.

Omanga, who at times refers to herself as Mama Miradi (a woman of projects) claimed, via her social media pages, to have offered cash, stock, umbrellas, and aprons to a young lady by the name Bevalyne Kwamboka so as to boost her french fries business.

Bevalyne Kwamboka is now sorted. Umbrella, cash and stock to boost her hustle. Mvua au jua haitamharibia biashara tena. Now let's go eat those chips. pic.twitter.com/tNwupr8cuy — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) October 4, 2021

Only for Kwamboka to deny receive cash from the politician, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Kwamboka further suggested Omanga’s team visited her with some paraphernalia, which they used to take photos with and claim to have donated to her, only to leave with them.

For clarification, team @MillicentOmanga only bought waru za 350 came out of the vehicle with 5 umbrellas, took photos returned them and gave out one and two aprons. Hiyo mambo ya cash haikua plus stock ni ya 350. Hizo waru gunia kubwa i had bought and started the day https://t.co/OCvlFfGHGT pic.twitter.com/CRCUmSkCNC — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) October 7, 2021

Omanga would later attempt a clarification.

…team visited her & brought back positive report. I made a tweet to that effect to which Kwamboka acknowledged. I'm thus disturbed to learn that she has complained and rubbished the support she got through my office. I did my best under the circumstances and I'm sorry that I… — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) October 7, 2021

And as the fallout continues, the business lady has discarded all the merchandise she received from the politician and replaced it with those of betting firm Odibets.

Politicians have in the past been accused of trying to associate with the public while pulling public relations stunts especially when the elections are around the corner.