Millicent Omanga on the spot over ‘hustler’ donation

By Josephine Njoroge October 8th, 2021 1 min read

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is on the spot for reportedly lying about the help she accorded a student come entrepreneur in a bid to boost her business.

Omanga, who at times refers to herself as Mama Miradi (a woman of projects) claimed, via her social media pages, to have offered cash, stock, umbrellas, and aprons to a young lady by the name Bevalyne Kwamboka so as to boost her french fries business.

Only for Kwamboka to deny receive cash from the politician, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Kwamboka further suggested Omanga’s team visited her with some paraphernalia, which they used to take photos with and claim to have donated to her, only to leave with them.

Omanga would later attempt a clarification.

And as the fallout continues, the business lady has discarded all the merchandise she received from the politician and replaced it with those of betting firm Odibets.

Politicians have in the past been accused of trying to associate with the public while pulling public relations stunts especially when the elections are around the corner.

 

 

