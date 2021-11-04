Mike Sonko advises Alfred Mutua to move on from break-up

From left: Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, former Nairobi County Lands Minister Charles Kerich and County Education and Sports Minister Janet Muthoni Ouko run during the 2018 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon at Uhuru Park, Nairobi on October 28, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

From left: Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, former Nairobi County Lands Minister Charles Kerich and County Education and Sports Minister Janet Muthoni Ouko run during the 2018 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon at Uhuru Park, Nairobi on October 28, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has waded into the unfolding drama between Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and his long-term partner Lilian Ng’ang’a.

The controversial Sonko, via social media, advised Mutua to move on peacefully as this will enable him to heal from the breakup.

This is not the first time Sonko has offered his unsolicited advice to the couple.

In October, he asked Ng’ang’a to stop hurting the governor by posting pictures of herself and other men.

He was referring to rapper Juliani who recently announced he’s dating Nganga.

He claimed the public photos showing Ng’ang’a and Juliani all over each other could psychologically affect Mutua

“This season looks like it’s a breakup one. Lakini love can at times be painful from what happened to Agnes Tirop, now Lilian and Kavaluku. Hata mimi kuna dame ameniletea ufala but nimemwachia hadi kila kitu ya nyumba. Kavaluku, move on peacefully, you will heal,” Sonko said.

Ng’ang’a on Thursday issued a statement in the company of her lawyer Philip Murgor, suggesting her life is in danger.

The couple announced in August that they had split and that Ng’ang’a would no longer serve as Machakos First Lady.

Mutua and Nganga, in separate posts, said they had parted ways amicably after enjoying a long-term relationship with each other.