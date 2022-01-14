Mike Mondo vows to cut down on sherehe, get a wife

Mike Mondo has opened up on his plans to settle down in 2022 citing pressure from his mother and the fact that age appears to be catching up.

“Every day I’m constantly reminded by people that I’m turning 40 years old. My mom told me that this year I should bring home someone,” the radio presenter explained in one of his shows.

As a start-up, he talked of the need to cut down on the partying as he seeks out his missing rib.

“This year I’m finally going to get a wife. I want to do an election wedding, hopefully,” said Mike Mondo.

“I want to stop staying out late. I want to cut partying and sherehe, I want to tone it down to a basic minimum at least I become fresh. I’m getting old,” he added.

The father of one is widely known for his charming voice and on-air sense of humor which has contributed to his popularity in the radio industry.

He currently co-hosts the overdrive show on Classic 105 FM alongside Cess Mutungi.

Mondo’s career journey in the media industry is nothing short of inspiring.

He started out doing menial jobs in Mombasa and later worked as an unemployed nurse.

He relocated to Nairobi and stumbled on friends who helped him get voice-over gigs and a few other jobs to make ends meet.

He then chanced on a job at Hot 96 FM after an audition.