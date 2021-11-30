Meet matatu conductor who returned passenger’s 200k

Kenyans on social media have heaped praise on a Nairobi-based matatu conductor who returned Sh200,000 left in a public service vehicle by a passenger.

The amount was meant to settle a hospital bill for the passenger’s mother.

Jobson Motari Sibota who operates along the Riruta- City Centre route is said to have picked up the money two weeks after Doreen Nyamuzi forget it in an envelope in the matatu.

“I boarded a matatu from town to Kabiria two weeks ago and left an envelope with Sh200,000 in the vehicle. I was going to pay my mother’s hospital bill. Luckily, I asked the conductor, and he returned my envelope without any confrontation,” she wrote on Facebook.

The conductor said that Ms Nyamuzi was seated next to him when she forgot the envelope and when she alighted he found the envelope and after opening it he found money inside.

“I went to town for another trip, and on returning to Kabiria, I found her waiting for me, and I returned the money,” he added.

“Very humble, trustworthy, decent, kind, hardworking, and a staunch Christian values his duties and responsibilities. We applaud him for his character,” that is how the company described him.

The company has offered the father of two a token and allocated him a permanent fleet to work with.

“There is no shortage of good people in the world, but the number of bad people has increased slightly,” the company added.

Meet Mr.Jobson Motari Sibota, the conductor that returned Kshs. 200,000/- to Ms.Doreen Nyamuzi who had a sick mom and the cash was meant for the hospital bill. pic.twitter.com/xxI0JoC57I — Metrotrans E.A Ltd (@MetrotransBus) November 29, 2021

Sibota, 35, is an IT graduate of The Technical University of Kenya and has been working for MetroTrans (EA) Limited for the last two years